Landslide evacuees receive sleeping kit

09:31 AM January 24th, 2017

DSWD-7 staff distribute sleeping kits to landslide-affected families at the Sirao Integrated School in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has provided sleeping kits to 69 families last January 19 in Barangay Sirao, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

These families evacuated their houses after a landslide triggered by incessant rains occurred last January 16.

Thirty-three families from Sitios Tawagan II and Kang-irag took shelter in a covered gymnasium while the remaining 36 families are still staying in Sirao Integrated School.

“Dako among pasalamat nga gitagaan mi og habol kay pirting katugnaw diri inig ka-gabii (We are thankful that we were given blankets because it is really cold here during nighttime),” said Gelinda Samra, a resident of Barangay Sirao, who evacuated together with nine family members.

The sleeping kit contains sleeping mat, blankets, malong and mosquito net.

The DSWD-7 continuously monitors and assesses the situation in Barangay Sirao in partnership with the Cebu City Social Welfare Services in preparation for the provision of other appropriate interventions.

