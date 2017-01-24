‘Missing’ Danao teen found in Mandaue City



The 15-year-old girl from Danao City who was reportedly missing was found by Danao City Police Tuesday morning in Mandaue.

Danao City police chief Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos said they found the girl in Mandaue City.

“The girl said that she was not abducted, instead she went with her boyfriend to Mandaue City,” Batobalanos said.

The 15-year-old girl called Danao City Police to inform about her whereabouts.

Danao City Police personnel will get the girl in Mandaue City this afternoon.

“But we will still talk with the girl and will see if there will be charges to file against the boyfriend or not,” he said.