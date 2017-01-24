Radaza complies with 90-day suspension

Mayor Paz Radaza went to the office of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG 7) on Tuesday afternoon to submit herself to the preventive suspension order issued by the Sandiganbayan.

The 90-day preventive supension order was issued by 6th Division of the Sandiganbayan channeled thru DILG 7, which stemmed from her alleged involvement on the malversation of public funds specifically that of the Girls Scout of the Pbilippines (GSP).

The suspension order was issued in October 2015 for Radaza and three other officials for a 2002 case of alleged misuse of P15 million in pork barrel funds intended for an anti-drug abuse program of the GSP.

At the time the funds were released, Radaza was still a private citizen and treasurer of the GSP Cebu chapter.

Also ordered suspended ex-officio Cebu Provincial Board (PB) Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, who was Bogo mayor at the time, and Bogo City Councilors Rhett Minguez and Cresencio Verdida, who at that time served as municipal treasurer and accountant respectively.

Earlier, Radaza’s lawyers questioned the preventive suspension order saying Radaza, who is currently service as mayor of Lapu-Lapu City, could no longer influence the GSP.

Radaza, in a press conference, however said that she is voluntarily taking the suspension because it has already been issued.

“Pagkahibalo nako nga naabot na sa DILG region ang suspension order, boluntaryo nalang ko nga niadto sa ilang office kay i-serve ra man gihapon na,” said Radaza.

Meanwhile, DILG 7 Regional Director Rene Burdeus in an order already appointed Vice Mayor Marcial Ycong to be the acting mayor and the first councilor Harry Don Radaza as the acting vice mayor pending the taking of an oath this week.

