Cebu may host 2017 Seaba tilt

CEBU has piqued the interest of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as a potential host for the 2016 Southeast Asian Basketball Association (Seaba) Championships.

With the Philippines gaining the hosting rights for the event set for April 23 until the 30th, SBP executive director Sonny Barrios was quoted as saying in a report on Fox Sports that he is considering bringing it to Cebu due to its “strong basketball fan base.”

However, before Cebuanos rejoice, Barrios made it clear that nothing has been finalized yet especially with the costs and logistical issues that come with staging an international event outside of Manila.

Should the development come to fruition, it will be a boon for the basketball-loving Cebuanos and of course, the brand new iteration of the Gilas Pilipinas national basketball squad whose pool currently has several Cebuanos in three-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, who hails from Pinamungahan, Terrence Romeo, who traces his roots to Boljoon, and Roger Ray Pogoy, the proud son of Talisay City.

The Gilas had previously utilized Cebu as its base camp in its preparations for the Fiba Asia Championships in China. However, it has yet to host an event of this magnitude.

The champion team of this tournament will be awarded a ticket to the 2017 Fiba Asia Cup in Lebanon.