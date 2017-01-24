Romeo laments indecisiveness in GlobalPort’s defeat to SMB

GLOBALPort scoring dynamo Terrence Romeo rued his team’s indecisiveness, which he says ultimately led to a loss against the San Miguel Beermen on Saturday at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Cool and unruffled after a 100–106 loss to the Beermen which dropped the Batang Pier to a five-way tie for second place in the PBA Philippine Cup standings, Romeo said that he and the rest of his teammates need not be hesitant to make plays, especially in crunchtime.

Late in that game, the Batang Pier coughed up the rock twice, which the Beermen deftly converted into two straight baskets that turned the deficit from three to seven, virtually sealing the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Next time, we shouldn’t commit those kinds of turnovers because that’s where we can determine if we can finish strong or not. That’s when we should make good decisions,” said Romeo in a talk after the game at the newly opened League Sports Bar along F. Cabahug Street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

“We have to be decisive,” he added. “If you shoot, you shoot. If you pass, you pass. But we can’t be tentative.”

Romeo was still applauded by the Cebuano crowd due to his roots from the town of Boljoon, here in Cebu, even if he just managed 16 points on 4-of-14 shooting, a far cry from his conference-leading average of 26.3 points. The spunky guard said his performance was a result of San Miguel’s defense and foul trouble.

“I didn’t get my rhythm because of foul trouble. So I tried to get my teammates involved. In the third quarter, I looked for them so the defense loosens up on me. When I got the ball to them, they scored. That’s when I got my rhythm. But we still fell short,” said Romeo of his spectacular third quarter showing where he wowed the crowd with his fancy ball-handling, pinpoint dime-dropping and even scoring a rare four-point play.

With the race for second place still wide open, Romeo implored the rest of the Batang Pier to take care of their own business.