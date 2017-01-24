‘Go for an impressive win’

Not just win but win it in impressive fashion.

Veteran trainer and former world title challenger Edito Villamor had this reminder for his ward Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, who will battle reigning WBC minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin tomorrow afternoon in Phitsanulok, Thailand.

Villamor said Jerusalem should display he has the will to become a world champion.

“He must win impressively. He should show the judges his determination to become a world champion,” said Villamor. “He must not give Menayothin any chance to get a position and get the perfect timing to score a knockout victory.”

Jerusalem and Menayothin were on the dot in yesterday’s official weigh-in that saw them both tipping the scales at 105 pounds.

Both boxers are undefeated, but Menayothing is considered the more experienced after having accumulated 44 wins with seven knockout victories.

The Bukidnon-native Jerusalem has yet to lose in 11 fights, highlighted by seven knockout wins.

Jerusalem, accompanied by Villamor and Michael Domingo, arrived in Thailand last Friday.

Both Villamor and Domingo were confident that Jerusalem will return to Cebu a world champion after witnessing the 22-year-old boxer’s tremendous talent in the training camp and in his previous fights.