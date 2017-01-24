PDEA 7 recognized for significant anti-drugs accomplishments

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday was lauded for its accomplishments in the nationwide campaign against illegal drugs.

PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña said the Cebu-based anti-narcotics agency had confiscated five kilos of shabu amounting to at least P35 million since December 2016.

“That is a significant accomplishment. We now have a PDEA-7 which is delivering something good to the public,” he said in a press conference at the PDEA-7 office past 8 p.m.

Lapeña visited the PDEA-7 office to congratulate the agency led by Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

PDEA-7 ranked second in the agency’s nationwide campaign against illegal drugs in December.

“That is the reason why I relieved the former director and assigned Director Ruiz who is a Cebuano. I know that if you’re assigned in your hometown, you will go the extra mile to be able to deliver, not only for your family, but for the community,” Lapeña said.

He also recognized PDEA-7’s action against elected officials of Barangay Ermita who were set to serve a six-month preventive suspension for their alleged failure to cooperate in a drug raid in the area last November 2016.

The Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas temporarily stripped of their power and responsibilities Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo Rupinta and Barangay Councilors Marky Rizaldy Miral, Antonieto Flores, Ryan Jay Rosas, Alio Tamundo, Domingo Ando, Maria Buanghug and Wilbert Flores.

The respondents have recently filed a motion, asking the anti-graft office to reconsider its decision.

“We have to wage war against illegal drugs. Otherwise, it won’t only be our family that will suffer but as well as the community and the next generation,” Lapeña said.

“Let us destroy the drug structure in our country,” he added.