SWU, USJ-R down foes

THE SOUTHWESTERN University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars hammered out easy victories over their respective opponents in the resumption of the 2nd Raul Cabanero Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Monday night at the Bulacao Sports Complex.

The Cobras got 23 points from new reinforcement Adam Camara to thwart the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, 84-74. Former Adamson Falcon William Polican chipped in 15 points while Shaquille Imperial contributed 12. Ex-University of the Visayas Baby Lancer Gerald Fernandez added 10 of his own to help the Cobras win their second in a row.

The loss put to waste the 39-point output of the Wildcats’ forward Joshua dela Cerna, who sat out last season because of academic issues.

In the other game, the Jaguars got past the University of Cebu Webmasters, 79-74, behind a superb attack that saw four different players score in double figures. J Dinolan led the way with 18 while Cesafi Mythical Five guard Jaybie Mantilla helped out with 14. Albert Catiloc and Tricky Peromingan had 13 and 12, respectively.

Jhan Jabello and JR Puerto tried to carry UC’s offense with 14 and 13 markers, respectively, but they just could not recover from a sluggish start that saw them fall behind, 6-21, in the first period.