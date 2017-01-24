‘Expedite release of allowances, cash assistance’

CITY Hall’s executive department should make it easier for barangay workers to process their allowances and financial assistance since some barangays have yet to receive their share since July last year.

During yesterday’s session, the Cebu City Council called on the offices of the city administrator, city budget officer, city accountant and city treasurer to meet with the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) and address this problem.

“There have been a lot of complaints on the delay of the financial assistance from the city. The ABC is willing to work it out with this administration in expediting the release of this financial assistance,” ABC president Philip Zafra said.

In a speech, Councilor Joel Garganera said they received reports that barangay tanods, barangay health workers (BHWs), barangay environment officers (BEOs) and loaders were not paid their allowances despite rendering service to the city.

“These tanods, BHWs, BEOs, and loaders continue to perform their duties and render their services to our own people. It has been six months of not being able to generate income in order to provide for their families,” he said.

City Accountant Arlene Rentuza said there are problems in the lists submitted by the barangays as well as in their accomplishment reports, among others.

Rentuza said her office isn’t ignoring their complaints and will endorse the release of allowances as soon as they complete their requirements.

Barangay workers get between P4,000 to P5,000 a month as additional financial assistance from City Hall.

The council also approved a resolution passed by Councilor Margot Osmeña asking the City Treasurer’s Office to designate specific personnel in their office to process the financial assistance of barangay workers.