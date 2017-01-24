More than 103 Cebu villages ‘drug free’

ABOUT 103 out of 202 barangays in various towns in Cebu that were declared “drug-free” by the Cebu Provincial Police Office have been validated by the provincial government.

Ivy Durano Meca, chief of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drugs Abuse Office (CPADAO), said more barangays would have been validated but they were unable to comply with the parameters set by the Dangerous Drugs Board for “drug-free zones.”

These requirements include enhancing the capabilities of the barangay anti-drugs councils in dealing with users and dealers, establishing volunteer rehabilitation desks and centers and submitting an action plan for anti-drug programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far in all the barangays that we have validated, we did not encounter any uncooperative barangay official which means they accepted and supported the government’s anti-drug program 100 percent. But they approach me and admit that they don’t know how to start implementing anti-drug programs,” Meca said.

She said their office is also conducting several drug tests among government employees, resulting to at least a dozen cases of positive drug use that have yet to be subjected to confirmatory tests.

Meca said their office conducted drug tests in three barangays in Minglanilla town and seven out of 134 employees tested positive for drug use.

In Carmen town, five out of 218 municipal government employees tested positive for shabu use while drug tests in Danao City’s jail personnel ended up negative.