11 CPDRC inmates moved to Bilibid

TO ease congestion at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, the first batch of 11 male inmates, including a 70-year-old rape convict, was scheduled to be transferred to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City Tuesday night.

According to CPDRC records officer Rey Ignatius Ruiz, four of the inmates were convicted for murder, two for rape, including the senior citizen, two for carnapping, and three for violation of parole.

Ruiz said that the inmates had to be accompanied by five prison guards on board a passenger vessel that was scheduled to leave Cebu port around 8 p.m. yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruiz, however, declined to give additional details about the trip for security purposes but pointed out that the next batch of inmates to be transferred is scheduled on March, all bound for Abuyog Penal Colony in Abuyog, Leyte.

In a previous interview, CPDRC acting jail warden Gil Macato said around 60 inmates are set to be transferred to other jail facilities this year.