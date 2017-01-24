Trips canceled due to strong waves

Strong waves standing as high as three to four meters resulted in the cancellation of trips of 25 vessels which stranded hundreds of passengers in some of Cebu’s ports yesterday.

Commander Dionlett Ampil of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-Cebu station said only 10 passenger vessels were stranded at the Cebu City port.

“Vessels that are 250 gross tons and below are not allowed to sail,” he said.

But vessels which are 250 gross tons and above could still cancel their trips if they feel it is risky to sail, Ampil said.

At the Angasil and Hilton wharf in Mactan Island, more than a hundred passengers were stranded since last Monday due to the gale warning.

“It’s a big problem to us because our mother’s burial is scheduled on Wednesday (today) but the gale warning may be lifted on Thursday (tomorrow),” said Lourdes Booc, one of the stranded passengers.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza ordered the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and the City Social Welfare Department to help the stranded passengers.

Among the trips called off due to the gale warning were those bound for Tagbilaran (Bohol), Getafe (Bohol), Tubigon (Bohol), Cadiz (Negros Occidental), Estancia (Negros Occidental), San Carlos (Negros Occidental), Ormoc (Leyte) and Maasin (Leyte).

Alice Canasa, Pagasa Mactan weather specialist, said the gale warning was due to the northeast monsoon (amihan) which brings rainfall and cold winds from Siberia. Canasa said Cebu will continue to experience isolated rain showers until next week.