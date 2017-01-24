Anti-littering law of Mandaue to be strictly imposed

BUSINESS establishments in Mandaue City are warned not to indiscriminately dump their trash outside their buildings and along the streets, or they would be fined or even possibly lose their business permits.

Araceli Barlam, City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), gave this warning yesterday after Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing ordered them to strictly implement the city’s Anti-Littering Ordinance.

Quisumbing ordered CENRO to bring back the muscle of the eleven-year-old City Ordinance No. 10-2006-372, otherwise known as the “Ordinance imposing stiffer penalties and fines for improper solid or liquid waste management and disposal and for other purposes.”

The sanctions for the violators would include fines ranging from P500 to P1,000 and rendering an hour of community service and possible revocation of business permits for second offenders.