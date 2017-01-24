Missing Danao teenager found

AFTER knowing the whereabouts of the 15-year-old girl from Danao City, who was reported missing a few days ago, Danao City police are waiting for the parents to file charges against the 18-year-old boyfriend of the girl.

Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, Danao City police chief, said yesterday that since the rumored boyfriend of Cathy (not her real name) is already of legal age, then they could arrest him for violation of the law on Special Protection Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act or Republic Act 7610.

“Kung mokiha ang ginikanan arestohon gyud nato ang laki. Tan-aw nato kursunada gyud ang ginikanan mopasaka og kaso (If the parents will file a complaint, then we will arrest the man. And as what I’ve seen, the parents are willing to file a case against the man),” Batobalonos said.

He said the girl contacted them early yesterday morning and told them that she was not abducted and that she was with her boyfriend in Mandaue City.

She also asked the police to fetch her in a Mandaue mall, but when the police got there, the girl had already left with the boyfriend to Pinamungajan town in midwestern Cebu.

“Pag-adto sa atong personnel sa WCPD (Women and Children Protection Desk) sa mall nga gi-set sa bata, nausab na ilahang huna-huna. Nideretso sila og adto sa Pinamungajan (When our personnel from WCPD went to the mall set by the teen, they changed their mind and went directly to Pinamungajan town),” he said.

Batobalonos said that the rumored boyfriend of Cathy hails from Pinamungajan town.