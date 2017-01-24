CHR requests investigation on call center agent’s death

The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) has requested the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) to identify its agents involved in the operation that led to the death of a 21-year-old call center agent in Cebu City last January 19.

“We want to know who were involved in that operation as we start our investigation,” said CHR-7 chief investigator Leo Villarino in an interview yesterday.

Last Friday, a relative of Niño Rodel Taboada filed a formal complaint against PDEA-7 before the CHR-7 over the death of the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Taboada, the wife of the Niño Rodel’s uncle, echoed the family’s claim that the victim was intentionally killed by the PDEA-7 agents.

Villarino said the complainant vowed to present witnesses to prove that Niño Rodel was a victim of extrajudicial killing.

“We wait for the witnesses to execute their sworn statements,” he said.

Since June 2016, Villarino said CHR-7 has been investigating 42 cases of alleged extrajudicial killings, most of which involved policemen.

Niño Rodel, a call center agent who had just passed the criminology licensure exam, was gunned down by operatives of PDEA-7 when he allegedly tried to engage them in a shootout inside the house of a relative in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City at 6:35 p.m. last January 19.

The aspiring policeman suffered gunshot wounds on the chest, shoulder, and neck.

Five other drug suspects — Kendall Taboada, Juanito Pescadero, Jun Lasco, Riolito Abella, and Michael Labra — were also arrested during the operation that resulted in the seizure of 205 grams of shabu worth P600,000.

Another suspect identified as Danilo “Lolong” Rica escaped.

Calls for justice flooded social media as news of Niño Rodel’s slay spread.

His family and friends said Niño Rodel was a good man and that the PDEA-7 agents got the wrong target.

PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, however, insisted that Rodel was the target of their operation, saying his operative bought shabu from him.

Allegedly recovered from Niño Rodel’s possession was a 357 revolver with five live bullets.

Ruiz said they are willing to undergo any investigation by the CHR or any other investigating body.

PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña, who was in Cebu City yesterday, also defended the team that operated against Niño Rodel.

“Even before the operation was conducted, PDEA-7 already coordinated with me, and the result was positive,” he told reporters.

“The fact that the target had a firearm shows that the decision to neutralize him was justifiable. Any firearm is meant to be used against anyone that come their way. If the lives of our agents are in danger, then they have to defend themselves,” he added.

Lapeña dropped by PDEA-7 office in Cebu City yesterday to recognize the local agency for being one of the top performers in the government’s anti-drugs campaign.

Since December 2016, the PDEA-7 led by Director Ruiz confiscated about five kilos of shabu amounting to at least P35 million.

“This is a significant accomplishment. We now have a PDEA-7 which has been delivering what is expected of them,” Lapeña.

“That is the reason why I relieved the former director and assigned Director Ruiz who is a Cebuano. I know that if you’re assigned in your hometown, you will go the extra mile to be able to deliver, not only for your family, but for the community,” he added.