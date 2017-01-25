HANG out with family and friends for late night food and drinks at Seaside Saloon Bar and Grill by The Social. With its hip interior and fun amenities like their public karaoke lounge, Seaside Saloon is the perfect place to unwind. Enjoy their signature burger, pizza, salad, and sandwiches over cocktails and specialty drinks. Seaside Saloon closes at 2 AM and is located at the Sky Park of SM Seaside City Cebu. For accessibility, one may park at the 2nd floor parking lot located at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

