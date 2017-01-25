Ready, set, boodle at Booodotz Seafood Grill

GET ready for some boodle action and feast on mouth-watering Filipino food at the newly opened Booodotz Seafood Grill.

Booodotz will surely take diners to a very Filipino gastronomic experience with the freshest seafood and a wide array of savory dishes. Definite must-trys are Chef Mel’s Ribs, their Bilao and Boodle sets including Bilaong Dagat and Sinulog sa Cebu Boodle, and desserts like sizzling brownies and Maja ni Kelly.

Booodotz Seafood Grill is located at Fork in the Road, Pueblo Verde, Maximo V. Patalinghug Jr. Avenue, Basak, Lapu-Lapu City and is open from 10 AM – 11 PM.