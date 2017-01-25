Enjoy your STEAKation with McDonald’s Mushroom Pepper Steak

MCDONALD’S welcomes the New Year with a new source of happiness for all its Filipino customers. Mushroom Pepper Steak is an addition to McDonald’s range of filling and affordable rice meals which features a juicy burger patty, smothered in mushroom cream sauce with a hint of pepper, and topped off with sliced button mushrooms.

Officially available since December last year, Filipino diners can now enjoy a STEAKation wherever they are, may it be in their home or office.

One can enjoy the 1-pc Mushroom Pepper Steak with a regular drink at just P55 or with a McFreeze drink at P69. It also comes as a 2-pc meal with a regular drink for only P89 or with a McFreeze drink at P99.

Your STEAKation begins when you dine in at any McDonald’s restaurant nationwide. You can also order the New Mushroom Pepper Steak via Drive-Thru or McDelivery (86-2-36, www.mcdelivery.com.ph, or the McDo PH app). /Nova Raine Manaya