Search for article

Enjoy your STEAKation with McDonald’s Mushroom Pepper Steak

SHARES:

11:35 AM January 25th, 2017

Recommended
January 25th, 2017 11:35 AM
Mushroom Pepper Steak with Frozen Royal McFreeze [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

Mushroom Pepper Steak with Frozen Royal McFreeze [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

MCDONALD’S welcomes the New Year with a new source of happiness for all its Filipino customers.  Mushroom Pepper Steak is an addition to McDonald’s range of filling and affordable rice meals which features a juicy burger patty, smothered in mushroom cream sauce with a hint of pepper, and topped off with sliced button mushrooms.

Officially available since December last year, Filipino diners can now enjoy a STEAKation wherever they are, may it be in their home or office.

One can enjoy the 1-pc Mushroom Pepper Steak with a regular drink at just P55 or with a McFreeze drink at P69. It also comes as a 2-pc meal with a regular drink for only P89 or with a McFreeze drink at P99.

Your STEAKation begins when you dine in at any McDonald’s restaurant nationwide. You can also order the New Mushroom Pepper Steak via Drive-Thru or McDelivery (86-2-36, www.mcdelivery.com.ph, or the McDo PH app).  /Nova Raine Manaya

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.