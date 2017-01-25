Passengers injured after jeepney crashes into post



Passengers were injured when the jeepney they were riding crashed into a post in Sanciangko Street Cebu City Wednesday morning. The driver said he intentionally crashed into the post after he lost control of the vehicle’s breaks.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) enforcer Ronnie Nadera said that around 10:40 a.m. the jeepney rammed an Islacom post and injured two passengers.

Nadera also added that the incident caused congestion in the area.

The CCTO is still conducting investigation regarding the accident.