Music in Motion moves people with music

THERE is a certain language in music which bridges itself to dreams and people. This, at least, is proven by Music in Motion Cebu Phils., a center for kids who have a passion in singing.

Back in 2013, Music and Motion Cebu Phils. began as a concert for a cause organized and produced by Mr. Leonyl Navarro, a vocal coach, for the benefit of the victims of typhoon Yolanda in the Northern Cebu. After witnessing the talent of the performers, an opportunity came for Navarro to hold a workshop for kids. It later became a regular voice lesson center using the title of the concert “Music in Motion” as its name.

From 30 to more than a hundred kids, Music in Motion Cebu Phils. has now come a long way. With a reasonable price of P6,490 per 17 sessions, quality training is proven through producing winners in nationwide voice competition such as The Voice Kids and Tawag ng Tanghalan.

From its humble beginnings, Music and Motion Cebu Phils is now able to send performers for concerts and other events. Still, it continues its movement of using music as a tool to help and serve others. In fact, this coming February 10, Music in Motion Cebu Phils. brings a pre-Valentine concert featuring the Grammy Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Dan Hill in Fall All Over Again.

Dan Hill, famous for the hit songs, Sometimes When We touch and In Your Eyes will be joined by the Voice Kids Finalists: Akisha Sianson, Yessha De La Calzada, John Paul Gumandoy and Paul Abellana along with the other students of Music in Motion Cebu Phils.

Fall All Over Again concert is for the benefit of Gracenet Philippines. It will be held at J Centre Mall Convention Center. Concert tickets will be available at J Centre Concierge area. Music and Motion studio located at the Upper Ground level of J Centre Mall, beside David’s Salon. /Nova Raine Manaya