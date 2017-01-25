Sto. Niño is IPI’s Winner and Champion

INTERNATIONAL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI), one of the top pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies in the Philippines, proudly paraded its grandiose Efficascent Oil float (a captivating masterpiece that astounded the audience) last Sunday during the Sinulog Mardi Gras to serve as a tribute to the feast of Sr. Sto. Niño.

IPI, the maker of Efficascent Oil, Casino Ethyl Alcohol, Bioderm, and Omega Pain Killer, has not only been dynamic in the field of consumer goods, but as well as in living its commitment and faith to the Holy Child Jesus. Hence, they committed themselves to create a masterpiece that would reflect the zeal of their devotion.

This year, IPI raised the bar in order to produce a brilliant float carrying the virtues and honor befitting the majesty of Sr. Sto. Niño: a picture perfect float that will give people a ride to the rich history of the festivity — one that reflects a meticulous and sophisticatedly-done project since it involved a big production team who conceptualized everything.

As early as July, IPI gathered a creative team to generate a concept for the float. Everyone lent a helping hand, and poured their efforts so that even in these little ways they could give glory to Sto. Niño. This has been a yearly routine for IPI, resulting to a consistent magnificent creation which exceeds people’s expectation. Because of this, they always hook people to the float route, making them one of the most-awaited arrivals during the grand parade.

Thus, with IPI consistently delivering World-class floats, it has kept a straight record of wins not just in Sinulog, but also in other festivals. To mention a few, during Sinulog 2016, IPI bagged the champion and again hailed in the Aliwan float competition 2016. With this, IPI sets an example to all float contenders to go an extra mile in creating floats.

However, IPI's reverence to the Holy Child doesn't stop in Cebu, they also actively participate in other festivities like Maskara, Panagbenga, Aliwan, Dinagyang and Kadayawan by bringing the float across the Philippine islands in order to give honor to Sr. Sto. Niño and Cebu which is the cradle of Christianity in the Far East.