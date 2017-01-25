Search for article

Four suspects dead in Aloguinsan, Minglanilla drug busts

01:28 PM January 25th, 2017

By: Nestle Semilla, January 25th, 2017 01:28 PM

Four suspected drug pushers were killed in different buy bust operations conducted by Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) yesterday evening.

In Aloguinsan town, Marvin Canencia and Julieto Macapas were killed while Kurt John Gantuangco was arrested.

PO2 Junerey Barangan said that the subject of their buy-bust operation was Canencia.

According to police reports, upon approaching the house of the suspect, Canencia and Macapas fired first.

Confiscated from their posession was drug paraphernalia, two firearms and white crystalline, believed to be shabu. The drugs carried an estimated street value of P162,000.

Minglanilla bust

In Minglanilla town, Ian Zafra and Joel Maeng were also killed.

Zafra was the subject of the buy-bust operation. Maeng was sniffing drugs during the test buy inside the house of Zafra.

“During sa test buy sa atong kauban, kana si Maeng nagsuyop na sulod sa balay ni Zafra,” said SPO2 Mamerto Gastador of PIB.

Confiscated on their possession were two firearms, paraphernalia and shabu worth P236 thousand.

Gastador said that Zafra is a high value target and is in the 8th rank in municipal level.

