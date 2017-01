ALA Boxing Gym’s Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem faltered in his first world title bout, losing to WBC world minimum weight defending champion Wanheng Menayothin by unanimous decision in Phitsanulok, Thailand on Wednesday.

All three judges favored Menayothin with scores of 115-113, 114-113, 114-113.

Menayothin now has 45 wins with no defeats. He has 17 wins by knockouts. Jerusalem, meanwhile, suffered his first defeat in 12 fights.