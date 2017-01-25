Ongoing free medical services in Carcar

A medical mission is ongoing at the Carcar Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, southern Cebu, offering free medical consultation, surgical and dental services and free medicines.

The activity started last January 23 and will run until tomorrow, January 27.

The Rotary Club of Metro Cebu (RCMC) is hosting the medical-dental mission by the members of the Philippine Medical Society of Greater Kansas City and Philippine Nurses Association of Greater Kansas City.

Hundreds of Carcar City residents and residents of neighboring areas are targeted to benefit from the free medical services rendered by a team of doctors and nurses led by Dr. Wendell Doronio. Among the doctors in the mission are Jonathan Adam Gold, Brian Lee McCroskey, Ruel Miciano and Alfred Marc Iloreta Jr. Among the nurses are Marjorie Doronio, Mary Asuncion Aragon, Cydeline Bernardez, Luz Conde, Cecilia Diego, Emma Florentino, Elvie Leone, Hazeline Ligman, Lodette Orlanes, Florence Rivera, Elizabeth Rosas, Ernesto Rosas, Maria Elena Sabido, Eloisa Sarol, Ivan Jonathan Sarol and William Jesse Hale.

The medical mission is supported by the Carcar City government and the Cebu Provincial government.

The RCMC has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Cebu Provincial government, with the approval of the Cebu Provincial Board, for the medical mission.

The MOA was signed by Gov. Hilario Davide III and RCMC president Eddie Barrita.

Dr. Doronio said the Rotary Club of Metro Cebu had hosted their first medical mission in Cebu many years ago at the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital. “That medical mission has become the benchmark of all medical missions in Cebu,” Doronio said.