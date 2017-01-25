‘Tokhang for ransom’ cops in Cebu? Lacson asks police to validate reports

Is there a “Tokhang for ransom” case in Cebu?

Sen. Panfilo Lacson has requested the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to validate reports that a “kidnap extortion” racket perpetrated by rogue cops has also taken place in Cebu.

Lacson, chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, on Tuesday said his office has received several letters pointing to similar cases, including one in Pasay City and in Cebu.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the PRO-7, said he’s waiting for Lacson to forward the formal report to him.

“Senator Lacson texted me about it. For now, I’m still waiting for it,” he told reporters.

Taliño said he has no idea what particular case/s Lacson wants him to investigate. He said the PRO-7 will do its best to look into the matter and address the problem.

“If we have policemen who are involved in ‘kidnap extortion’ rackets, they must face administrative and criminal charges. They will be investigated,” Taliño said.

The PRO-7 director reminded the policemen in the region not to engage in any illegal activity or they will suffer the consequences of their action.

“I warn our policemen. Never get involved in any illegal transaction,” he said.

“We have several significant accomplishments in our campaign against illegal drugs. Never destroy the image of the police and the government,” he added.

Last week, calls for Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to resign echoed following the kidnapping and murder of Korean national Jee Ick-joo inside Camp Crame by policemen tasked to carry out the Oplan Tokhang, a campaign intended to encourage drug users and pushers to surrender to authorities.

Investigation found out that Jee, who was taken from Angeles City on the same date for his alleged drug links, was killed at Camp Crame, his face covered in packaging tape and then strangled.

The kidnappers who murdered him, allegedly led by SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, then had his body cremated.

The group still demanded ransom from his wife, who paid without the knowledge of investigators on Oct. 31, 13 days after Jee was killed.