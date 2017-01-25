Omega’s Canoy to fight for world title

AN OPPORTUNITY that Jason Canoy has long been waiting finally came as he will contend for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World bantamweight title against unbeaten South African fighter Mzuvukile “Old Bones” Magwaca on March 31 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Canoy vowed to deliver in a gigantic fight that was not originally offered to him.

“The fight was actually offered to my stablemate Kenny Demecillo but he is set to fight next month. It was offered to me instead and the other camp agreed,” said Canoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited and happy for this opportunity. I will do my best to win the title,” added the Omega Boxing Gym stalwart, who sports a 26W-6L-2D-19KOs record.

Canoy is aware it will take more than a perfect game to score a win in enemy’s territory known for hometown decision.

“We know that the only way to win there is to score a knockout. I am not too familiar with my opponent as I only saw a short clip of some of his fights on Youtube. I’ll go for body shots, there is no boxer good enough when it comes to body shots,” said Canoy.

One of the highlights of Canoy’s career came in 2015 when he score a first-round knockout against world champion Drian Francisco in General Santos.

“I won’t promise a knockout but if there will be an opportunity, I will definitely go for it. I have shown I have what it takes to score a knockout. I showed I have the strength when I defeated Francisco,” he said.

Magwaca has 17 wins—10 by knockouts—and has two draws.

Magwaca is touted as one of the South Africa’s future stars. He is the World Boxing Association International bantamweight champion and former WBF Africa junior flyweight and IBO Inter-Continental champion.

Pio Paulo Castillo, president of the Omega Pro Sports International, said Canoy is ready to face by far the biggest fight of his career.

“We are excited for Jason and Philippine boxing. The chance to fight for a world championship doesn’t come everyday and we’re confident that Jason is ripe and ready for this,” said Castillo.