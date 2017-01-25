Jerusalem falls short

Despite the disappointing result of Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem’s WBC world minimumweight title fight against Thai champion Wanheng Menayothin yesterday in Thailand, ALA Promotions International chief Michael P. Aldeguer still believes his ward has the potential to become a world champion.

The 22-year-old Jerusalem of the ALA Boxing Gym battled valiantly against the veteran Thai world champion for 12-rounds in front of a partisan crowd in his first world title, but fell short and dropped a unanimous decision.

Scores were 115-113, 114-113, 114-113.

“I am happy that it was a good and close fight,” said Aldeguer. “Personally, Melvin’s fight in Thailand [was aimed at] getting him the much needed experience. His loss there does not mean it’s over for him. I think he put up a very good performance. Many said that he can be a world champion someday for what he showed in Thailand.”

Aldeguer praised Jerusalem for giving the Thai champion a good fight.

“He was not scared. At his young age, he fought a veteran world champion. He will definitely land big fights in the future,” Aldeguer said.

Jerusalem started strong, peppering Menayothin with combinations and wobbled him with a solid left overhand.

The Thailander survived by holding on to the ropes. Sensing danger, Menayothin started clinching and holding Jerusalem in the ensuing rounds and got the chance to land counter punches and jabs.

Menayothin also wrestled down Jerusalem twice in the fight without being warned or deducted a point by American referee Celestino Cruz.

Cruz instead deducted Jerusalem a point in the eighth round for a low blow.

Jerusalem made a last push in the last three rounds by targeting Menayothin’s body and head with hooks, but his efforts ultimately fell short.

Menayothin remained unbeaten in 45 fights with 17 knockout wins.

Jerusalem suffered his first defeat in 12 bouts. He has seven knockout wins.