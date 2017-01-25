Generika Life Savers to hold tryouts in Cebu

LOCAL volleyball players get the opportunity to showcase their talent at the national level as the Generika Life Savers will be staging a tryout for its team in the Philippine Super Liga on Feb. 2 at the Aznar Coliseum.

The tryouts, which will be supervised by head coach Francis Valiente—recently named as head coach of the Philippine national team—will start at 5 p.m. and will end at 10.

The team is currently rebuilding their roster after finishing in fifth during the 2016 All Filipino and Grand Prix tournaments. The team’s holdovers include veteran Patty Orendain and Carol Cerveza.