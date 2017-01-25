Police set homicide charges vs parasailing firm workers, officers

CRIMINAL charges are now being readied against the parasailing provider that was responsible for the mishap that led to the death of a Korean tourist.

PO3 Joseph Ruel Cutanda of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office homicide section, said they were preparing charges for homicide and serious physical injuries against officers and personnel of NTJ Water Sports Cebu, which is based on Mactan Island.

The Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office led by Andy Berame has also recommended the temporary closure of NTJ due to the parasailing accident on Tuesday that killed Seong Soo Kim, 64, and injured his wife, Jam Sik Lim, 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berame said their initial investigation and that of the police showed that NTJ violated a city ordinance governing water sports facilities because it operated despite the order from the Philippine Coast Guard to suspend the sailing of small seacrafts below 250 gross tonnage due to a prevailing gale warning.

Acting City Mayor Marcial Ycong told reporters yesterday that he would coordinate with the CDRRMO and the City Administrator for an implementation of a temporary closure of NTJ pending further investigation.

Berame said the CDRRMO was also looking at implicating Super Fish Dive Shop, which referred and brought their Korean guests to NTJ parasailing after booking for them a scuba diving session.

Berame said the NTJ management was uncooperative, which was the reason why they were not able to get the full details of the accident.

The company also refused to present their boat operator and never released any statement regarding the accident as they have promised.

On Tuesday, NTJ manager Frances Lumaban, quoting the boat operator, said the rope that connected the parasail to the speedboat broke due to strong winds.

This caused the Korean couple to fall into the sea and was then dragged in the water as the strong winds continued to blow on the parasail.

Lumaban could no longer be reached by his mobile phone yesterday