Cops’ 2-day tally: 5 dead, 2 nabbed, half a million worth of drugs seized

FIVE suspected drug pushers were killed and at least P600,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated in three separate anti-illegal drug operations in two days in three towns in Cebu province.

In Aloguinsan town in midwest Cebu, members of the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) shot dead Marvin Canencia and Julieto Macapas and arrested Kurt John Gantuangco during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Saragosa at 7 p.m. last Tuesday.

PO2 Junerey Barangan of PIB said Canencia, who was the target of their operation, and Macapas fired first at the police officers approaching Canencia’s house, prompting the police officers to retaliate.

“Ni-surrender na siya sa Tokhang pero nibalik sa iyahang bisyo. Daghan napud og report nadawat ang police sa Aloguinsan sa iyahang mga silingan bahin sa iyahang behavior (He surrendered during an Oplan Tokhang in their area, but he went back to being a drug peddler. The Aloguinsan police also has been receiving reports from his neighbors regarding his behavior),” said Barangan of Canencia.

Barangan said Gantuangco, who was allegedly using shabu inside the house, was caught.

Police also confiscated at least 13.7 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P162,000 inside the house.

Aside from that, police also confiscated the 9 mm pistol, .45 pistol allegedly used by suspects in the shootout.

An hour later in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, another PIB team killed two more suspected drug pushers in an alleged shootout during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lower Pakigne.

SPO2 Mamerto Gastador, team leader of the Minglanilla operation, said that his team shot dead Ian Zafra and Joel Maeng when they fired at the police officers during the operation.

“During sa test buy sa atong kauban, kana si Maeng nagsuyop na sulod sa balay ni Zafra (During our test buy Maeng was inside Zafra’s house allegedly sniffing shabu,” said SPO2 Mamerto Gastador.

Gastador said they recovered the 9 mm and .45 caliber pistols from the dead suspects and 20 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P236,000 found inside the house.

Gastador said that their target was Zafra, who was 8th in their drug watchlist in the municipal level.

“Among gidig-up si Zafra among nahibaw-an nga mag-provide siya og drugs sa Minglanilla. Seldom lang ngadto sa Talisay City (We dig up about Zafra and we found out he’s been supplying drugs in Minglanilla town and seldom to Talisay City),” Gastador said.

In Lapu-Lapu City, yesterday morning, a team of Cordova police officers killed a man, whom they described as a level 2 pusher or one who could dispose of at least 200 grams of shabu in a week, inside an inn in Barangay Pajo.

Modesto Amoin died of a gunshot wound in the body when he allegedly pulled out a gun when he realized that he was dealing with an undercover police officer.

PO3 Eleazar Llanes, who led a team from Cordova Police Station, said that when the undercover police officer’s backup barged inside the Inn’s room when undercover cop shouted that Amoin had a gun.

The back up police officer shot dead Amoin before the suspect could fire a shot.

Llanes said they confiscated 4 packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 20 grams worth at least P236,000 and .357 revolver used by Amoin.

Llanes said they also arrested Amoin’s girlfriend, Lyra Bering, 19, who was in the Inn after they found one of the 5 gram packs inside her bag in the Inn.

Llanes said that Amoin got his supply of illegal drugs from a former police officer, PO1 Boyet Pacaliaga, who tops the drug watchlist of Cordova police.

Cordova police is still trying to arrest Pacaliaga, who is in hiding.