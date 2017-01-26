Search for article

Ceres bus, truck figures in a road accident in Argao

12:25 PM January 26th, 2017

Argao

Traffic slowed down for nearly an hour this morning along the highway in Argao town after a cargo truck figured in an accident with a passenger bus.

The Ceres bus was traversing the national road in Argao town, 66.9 kilometers south of Cebu City, past 7 am on Thursday when it was hit in the back by a cargo truck, according to P03 Bobby Naches of the Argao police.

The two vehicles were both heading south when the Ceres bus, which was ahead, suddenly stopped to drop a passenger. The truck, which was tailing the bus, could not stop in time and hit the back portion of the bus.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, said Naches.

“The parties just agreed to settle the damages,” Naches said.

