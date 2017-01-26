CVAPA fun run unveiled

THE Central Visayas Adoptive Parents Association (CVAPA) launched on Thursday a fun run dubbed “I Love Run: Born from the Heart” that will be held on Feb. 5 starting at the Vibo Place along N.Escario St. in Cebu City.

The running event is organized by CVAPA in partnership with the Cebu Grand Hotel and Vibo Place. The newly formed Iconic Sports and Events was tasked to handle the technical side of the race.

The event’s goal is to raise funds for a chosen orphanage and foster home here in Cebu.

The distances offered are 10 kilometers, 5k, 3k and 100 meters for kids.

The press conference was held at the Cebu Grand Hotel and was attended by CVAPA chief Kaking Sy, arace director Kenneth Casquejo, Vibo Place’s Ian Martin Borromeo and Cebu Grand Hotel’s Andrei Suarez.

Registration is ongoing at the RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu.