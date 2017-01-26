Woman wanted in Mindanao for human trafficking nabbed in Cebu

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested a Filipina with pending 16 arrest warrants in Cagayan de Oro City for allegedly luring street children into her fold and then forced them to perform sexual acts, some of whom were allegedly tortured to death.

Liezyl Margallo, a native of Misamis Oriental, was arrested in a beach resort in Malapascua Island past noon on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her live-in partner and alleged cohort, Peter Gerard Schully, an Australian, was previously arrested by the NBI in Malaybalay, Bukidnon in February 2016.

Schully and Margallo reportedly conspired in enticing street children in Mindanao to go with them.

A video provided by the Dutch police showed a naked one-year-old with hands tied, legs drawn apart and crying nonstop while being tortured and sexually assaulted by a masked older girl.

The baby girl has been identified in the video as “Daisy.” The attacker on the video repeatedly whipped Daisy and placed a duct tape on her lips to silence her cries.

Margallo was tracked down withthe help of the Australian Federal Police, said NBI7 Assistant Dominador Cimfranca.

At the time of Margallo’s arrest, she was with two British nationals.

Cimafranca said Margallo will be brought to Cagayan de Oro City and will be turned over to the trial court that issued 16 arrest warrants against the suspect.