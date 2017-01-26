PAL to add 5 new domestic routes from Cebu by first quarter this year

National flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) continues its domestic expansion with the opening of new routes from Cebu in the first quarter of 2017.

Harry Inoferio, PAL senior assistant vice president for sales, announced on Thursday a direct flight from Cebu to Clark starting January 30.

This service is available four times weekly and daily starting March 26.

On March 26 as well, PAL will also inaugurate its direct flights from Cebu to Puerto Princesa (4x weekly), General Santos (3x weekly), Surigao (3x weekly), and Coron, Busuanga (daily).

PAL will also be offering direct flights from Clark to Davao starting Feb. 1 (3x weekly), as well as Puerto Princesa (3x weekly) and Busuanga (daily) beginning March 26.

Inoferio said these new routes will make air travel easier, more convenient, and at lesser expense.

The new domestic routes bring PAL’s total number of destinations from Cebu to 14, including Manila.