A SENIOR citizen was arrested by police for brandishing a firearm while walking along Barangay Calajoan, Minglanilla town last Wednesday evening.

PO2 Nicky Carlo Plarisan said Gomercindo Yonson, a resident of the area, was brandishing his firearm to witnesses who reported the incident to the Minglanilla police.

Several police officers surrounded and disarmed Yonson, who is now detained at the Minglanilla precinct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovered from Yonson’s possession was a loaded Ingram semiautomatic pistol.