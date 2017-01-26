Five caught, four escape in drug busts

AT least five persons were caught while four escaped in separate police operations in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu last Wednesday.

In Mandaue City, two women were arrested during a pot session in a house in Purok 7, Barangay Cubacub.

Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa said 25-year-old Claire Campaner of Tres de Abril, La bangon, Cebu City and 29-year-old Rosalyn Ampong of Purok 7 Barangay Cubacub, were caught with drug paraphernalia and shabu repacking materials.

But Campaner’s 25-year-old live-in partner identified as Rostly Ramos, alias “Mao-Mao”; Ampong’s boyfriend identified as Jake Bryan Cacafranca; and a certain Inocencio Cuizon Jr. escaped from police.

The suspects broke through a window at the house’s second floor.

Villacampa said “Mao-Mao” supposedly sources shabu from an arrested drug dealer named Jonjie Sanchez at Batch 2 Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town.

Taken from Sanchez’s possession was P300,000 worth of shabu.

In Lapu-Lapu City, a 50-year-old government employee Armando Amistad and Wilma Amores were arrested in a drug bust at past 10 p.m. last Wednesday.