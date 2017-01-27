New HP concept store opens

A newly-upgraded HP Concept Store opened to the public on Friday morning at the Cyberzone in SM City Cebu.

The opening ceremony was attended by HP Managing Editor PV Viswanath.

This is the company’s second concept store in the Philippines after SM North Edsa’s HP Concept Store.

“It’s a wonderful day for us. We are enabling digitalized station here in Cebu because people in Cebu are tech-savvy. Everything that we sell here is top-class” said Viswanath.

The event was also graced by the Cebu Eastern College Dance Troupe which entertained the crowd with a Chinese cultural dance.