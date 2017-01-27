Davide’s appointment not yet official

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III is not officially the chair of Regional Peace and Order Council in Central Visayas.

Davide explained that he was informed by President Rodrigo Duterte during their meeting last Wednesday at the Mactan Airbase that the President would be appointing him as RPOC 7 chair.

But the appointment is not yet official because he has not received his appointment papers from the Department of Interior and Local Governance, said the governor.

“(President Duterte) told me he was going to appoint me (RPOC Central Visayas chair) when I saw him last Wednesday night at the Mactan Airbase,” he said. “But the appointment is still forthcoming kay iya pa ng papirmahan (because he has yet to sign the appointment papers).”