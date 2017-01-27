Celebrate Chinese New Year with Sun Life

SUN Life Financial-Philippines will join Cebuanos once again as they rise and shine in the Year of the Fire Rooster with a string of Chinese New Year activities at Ayala Center Cebu on Jan. 24 to 30.

Mall-goers will have the chance to win prizes by simply consulting with a Sun Life financial advisor and picking an “ang pao” from the Money Tree located at Ayala Activity Center. Pose for snapshots at Sun Life’s photo area, post the photo on their Facebook or Instagram account using the hashtag #SunLifeCNYCebu, and get a chance to win Marriott Hotel buffet gift certificates or an Instax camera.

Know what’s in store in the Year of the Fire Rooster by checking out the Horoscope Display at the mall’s Active Zone.

To help attract good vibes, a lion and dragon dance exhibition will be held at The Terraces on Jan. 28 at 4 PM. Ribbon dancers will also be giving away fortune cookies to mall-goers. Feng Shui expert Edgar Hao will do an in-depth discussion at 4:30 PM at the Activity Center. Hao is the president of Lucky 9 Feng Shui Consultancy and has over 15 years of experience in the craft. He will share ways on how one can activate his luck this New Year. He will be joined by Sun Life representatives who will give practical tips in pursuing one’s financial goals. Two lucky winners from the audience will win a one-on-one feng shui consultation with Hao and 10 Sun Life Prosperity Cards worth P5,000 in mutual fund investments will also be given away.