Chinese New Year buffet at Waterfront Mactan

WATERFRONT Airport Hotel and Casino showcases its best Chinese cuisine to start the year of the Fire Rooster.

This January 28, experience the best oriental offers at Uno in Waterfront Mactan.

Enjoy their sumptuous lunch and dinner buffets featuring their special Roasted Peking Duck, paired with scallion, cucumber and sweet bean sauce with pancakes rolled around the fillings. Other equally delicious Chinese treats completing the buffet spread include the Chili Crab and Mantus buns, Cantonese-style Pork Belly, and Gentzo’s White Chicken.

Cap off a filling meal with oriental desserts such as Tang Yuan.

Be entertained with dragon dance performance from the Cebu Traditional Lion and Dragon Dance during the lunch buffet.

Both lunch and dinner are at P915 nett/person. Lunch is served from 11:30AM to 2PM and dinner is at 6PM to 10PM.

For reservations, please call (+63 32) 340-4888. Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino is located at Airport Road 1, Lapu-lapu City Cebu.