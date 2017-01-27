Davide, Magpale grace inauguration of Malabuyoc govt. projects

Five southern barangays were graced by Governor Hilario Davide III and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale on Friday as they led the respective inauguration ceremonies of each of the barangays’ newly-minted covered courts and perimeter fences.

Barangays Tolosa, Salmeron, Sorsogon, Poblacion Uno, and Sto. Niño in Malabuyoc town saw the two highest leaders of the province visit their area on Friday morning, together with 7th district board members Christopher Baricuatro and Jerome Librando as well as Congressmen Peter John Calderon and Willy Caminero.

The barangay projects are among the platforms of Caminero and realized thru the help of the provincial government, amounting to around P10 million.

“Kini among pag-anhi karon katumanan ni sa mga saad nga among gibuhian niadtong niagi pang piniliay,” Magpale said in her speech. “Ug tungod kining grupoha, tumanon man gyud ang mga saad ug ipakita gyud nato nga kining among pagpanerbisyo, pagsilbi kini sa mga katawhan,” she added.

(Our presence here today shows our commitment to keep what we have promised during the election period. This is our way of serving our constituents)