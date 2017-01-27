Fire hits junk shop in Mandaue City

A fire gutted a junk shop located on an interior area at Parpajo Street in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City at around 2:25 p.m. on Friday.

The junk shop was owned by a certain Elmer Porpajo.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Arnold Lao, chief for operations of the Mandaue City Fire Station told Cebu Daily News that a welder had been welding tin roofs made as fences around the junk shop. He did not notice the sparks from the welding machine hitting plastics and styrofoams inside the junk shop which started the fire.

“The welder was inside the junk shop. There was water prepared inside the junk shop but it was not enough to contain the fire. The fire was already huge when we got there,” Lao said in Cebuano.

Lao said though that the tin roofs had prevented the fire from spreading across the nearby houses.

The fire was declared under control at 2:45 p.m. and was put out at 3:15 p.m. Damages were pegged at P20,000.