CHINESE New Year or Spring Festival is a festive occasion that is widely celebrated in the Philippines. The Chinese, after all, have been around long before we were colonized by Spain. Today, Chinese Filipinos or “Tsinoys” are the largest overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia and approximately comprise 25 percent of our population. It is not surprising that we have embraced the celebration of Chinese New Year that becomes more celebratory every year.

Food is the heart of all festivities and celebrations. China has a long history and food plays a vital role in the development of their culture. Hence, special foods have symbols to bring in good fortune and prosperity.

At the Feria in Radisson Blu Cebu, General Manager Laurent Boisdron, together with Area Director for Sales & Marketing Ann Olalo, hosted a pre-Chinese New Year Lunch to welcome the Year of the Fire Rooster with exquisite dishes created by Chinese-Malaysian Chef Steve Ang. There

is something about

Chinese-Malaysian chefs that keep them very much in demand in the Chinese restaurants of upscale hotels. Chef Steve hails from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia where they are referred to as “Chinese” and represent the second largest ethnic group next to Malay. He has 13 years of culinary experience that has brought him in the kitchens of Dubai, India, Manila and Cebu. A jolly fellow who thankfully, speaks English and Tagalog, Chef Steve’s special dishes came with interesting descriptions.

A bowl of Steamed Sticky Rice Chinese Style was served as soon as we sat down on the round table for the lauriat-style lunch. Rice symbolizes fertility and wealth and a link between heaven and earth. An appetizing plate of Chinese Sausage, Salted Pork and Duck served with Chef Steve’s special dipping sauce excited our palates for the auspicious feast. Braised Crabmeat Soup with Dried Scallops and Truffle Oil was most welcomed given the cold, rainy weather that day. A beautiful golden Caramelized Sphere with Roasted Honey Glazed Pork Ribs captured our undivided attention. Chef briefly explained the interesting art of caramel sugar as we listened intently. The deliciously roasted honey glazed ribs were finger licking good.

Bursting with freshness, the Steamed Tiger Prawns in Egg White and Chinese Soya Wine symbolizes happiness and good fortune. The most symbolic food for the New Year is the fish that represents abundance and prosperity.

Chef Steve’s Steamed Lapu-Lapu (grouper) Schezuan Style with chopped red chilis (jalapeño, capsicum, labuyo) was moderately spicy and piquant. His Braised Mushroom in Crispy Pork Knuckle is an elaborate dish, which is an heirloom recipe from his grandmother. Chef Steve explained that the pork knuckle was steamed for at least 6 hours, carefully deboned and stuffed three kinds of mushrooms (shitake, straw and button) inside the knuckle.

The pork skin and ligaments were deliciously tender. And to sweeten the New Year, the golden pumpkin soup with a scoop of vanilla ice cream was served with the special Chinese New Year Cake, deep-fried crispy dough filled with taro and sweet potato paste. Sweets are believed to keep one safe and attract good fortune.

Kung Hei Fat Choi!