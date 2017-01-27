Search for article

Bad Smashers Club tourney today in Mactan Poona

10:00 PM January 27th, 2017

By: Rabboni Centino Borbon, January 27th, 2017 10:00 PM

OVER 100 badminton smashers will converge in Lapu-Lapu today for the start of the 2nd The Bad Smashers Club Badminton Tournament at the Mactan Poona Zone.

Smashers from Cebu Province and Leyte Province will be featured in the tournament that has three classes and six levels.

The number of participants has improved this year to 125 from 90 last year.

The competition will have a men’s, women’s and mixed doubles classes. The men’s will be divided into levels C, D, E, F, and G while the women’s will only have level E competition. There will also be levels E and G action in the mixed doubles category.

