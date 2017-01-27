Joeric Boxing to support CEFL 2 card

MORE help is coming for the Cebu Extreme Fight League (CEFL) 2 after boxing patron Joeric Calisang of Team Joeric Boxing vowed to support the fight card slated Feb. 18 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Calisang, who is known to help less fortunate boxers in Mandaue City and formally formed his own boxing team in 2015, will be one of the sponsors of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) spectacle that features promising Cebuano MMA fighters. The fight is promoted by the Yaw-Yan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation Inc. of Master Benigno “Ekin ” Caniga Jr.

“Team Joeric Boxing is not just mainly focusing on boxing. We want also to venture into MMA and support events like this,” Calisang said. “As a MMA enthusiast also, I am thrilled for this partnership with Yaw-Yan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation Inc. and I am looking forward to the overall success of the event.”

Just recently, the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) also pledged to support the MMA event as part of its partnership with Yaw-Yan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation Inc. in developing grassroots program in Cebu City.

This will be the first time in two years that an MMA fight will be held here in Cebu. There will be 10 MMA pro-amateur bouts that will be featured in the fight card.

Tickets are available at the Yaw-Yan ArDigma headquarters at the fourth level of the Coast Asia Pacific Building along Sanciangko Street in Cebu City.

Tickets are priced at P1000 (VIP), P750 (ringside), P500 (lowerbox) and P200 (upperbox).