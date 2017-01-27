Chinese woman drowns in Sumilon

A 27-year-old woman from China died after she drowned while swimming in the seawater of Sumilon Island, Oslob town, southern Cebu last Thursday. PO2 Noel Mamali, police desk officer of Oslob Police Station, identified the victim as Xinting Liu, single and temporarily residing at Sta. Theresa Village in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City.

According to Mamali, Liu rented a motorbanca in Bangcogon wharf to bring her to a sand bar in Sumilon at past 2 p. m.

According to boat’s operator Dante Cayon and crew Estanislao Busmeon, they advised Liu to wear a life jacket but the Chinese national did not heed them due to miscommunication and instead left the motorbanca and swam towards the shore when they arrived in Sumilon.

“Wa magkasinabot kay ang crew sa bangka maglisod sab ug eninglis, unya ang Chinese national di sab kamao mo-English” said Mamali.

Around 3 p.m., Cayon saw Liu floating in the water, prompting them to rescue her and bring her to the shoreline. Leopoldo Ondiano, a lifeguard and registered nurse Shan Tan tried to revive the victim but to no avail. Liu was brought to Oslob provincial hospital where she was declared dead by attending physician Dr. Francis Kim Capate.