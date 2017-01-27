Roque blames De Lima after being ousted from party-list

Kabayan Party-list representative Herminio “Harry” Roque is pointing his finger at former justice chief and controversial Senator Leila de Lima as the person behind the party-list’s decision to “remove” him last Tuesday.

With utmost certainty, Roque was convinced that his ouster was a result of De Lima’s “dirty politics” aimed at getting back at the congressman for sauteing her former lover and bodyguard Ronnie Dayan during the Nov. 24, 2016 Senate inquiry on the proliferation of illegal drugs in the Bilibid person.

“Ako po ay nag-aakusa kay De Lima bilang siyang tao na nasa likod ng aking pagkakatalsik (I am accusing De Lima as the person behind my ouster),” Roque told reporters during a roundtable discussion with the media yesterday at a mall in Mandaue City.

The Kabayan Party-list released a statement to the media last Tuesday announcing the removal of Roque from the party-list.

The statement cited “loss of trust and confidence” and “an overwhelming call among Kabayan Party-list members and supporters” as the reasons as the congressman’s removal as their representative in the Lower House.

“The Board found Harry Roque’s behavior, acts, and statements as severely damaging to the Party-list,” the statement read. “Harry Roque’s continued stay with Kabayan Party-list is inimical to its interest and long-term sustainability as a principled party-list.”

But Roque said he believed one of the reasons for his ouster was because of his “steadfast questioning” on Dayan, Sen. Leila de Lima’s former bodyguard and lover.

Roque, however, is standing by his line of questioning during the inquiry, maintaining that he will not be moved by any allegations until De Lima is proven guilty for her involvement in the anomalous drug trade in the Bilibid prison.

“I don’t regret my questioning, I don’t regret asking the Senate to kick her out. I repeat my call to the Senate to kick out a senator who benefited from drug money in order to be elected into office. Di po tayo matitinag, lalo po tayong mag-iingay pagdating sa issue ni De Lima (We will not be shaken, we will continue making noise when it comes to De Lima’s issue),” Roque said.

Roque will continue to refuse to vacate the seat in the House of Representatives after his ouster.

He said only the Congress has the right and power to unseat him.

“Ako po ay nananatiling kongresista dahil tanging kongreso lang naman ang makakatanggal sa nakaupong kongresista (I will remain a congressman because only the House has the power to remove a sitting congressman),” Roque told reporters.

Roque, admitting that he is involved in an intraparty-list dispute, said he has filed a petition before the Commission on Elections (Comelec). The petition seeks to hold a party congress so that the issue of rightful leadership of the party may be settled legally as well as annul the resolution issued by the Kabayan Party-list board for being null and void.

Roque said he will continue to discharge his duties as a congressman while waiting for the results of the petition. /Correspondent Dominic D. Yasay