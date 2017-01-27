1 killed, 7 nabbed in Lapu busts

A DRUG suspect was killed in a shootout with police while seven others were arrested in four separate drug operations in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday.

Clifford Degolacion, 31, of Sunrise Village Purok Caimito in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, died after he was shot twice in the body during a buy-bust operation at 6 p.m.

Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino, Station Commander of Hoops Dome Police Station, said they recovered several packs of suspected shabu estimated to be worth P354,000.

His wife, Joelly Jane Degolacion, 27; his mother, Alixis Degolacion, 50; and carpenter Argie Lacion, 32, of Cordova town, who were inside Degolacion’s house during the operation were also arrested.

Tolentino said Clifford was a drug surrenderer, who allegedly returned to selling drugs.

Drug operations in Sitio Arca, Barangay Pusok; Barangay Marigondon; and Zone Lato in Barangay Kalawisan, resulted in the arrest of Nestor Java, 30; Ribomafil Amoro, 43; Myles Henson Algar, 23; Kim Janine Lubrin, 25; and the confiscation of nearly P200,000 worth of suspected shabu.