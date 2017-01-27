Davide not yet RPOC chair

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III clarified that he has not yet officially assumed position as the new chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Central Visayas.

Davide said in an interview that he was informed by President Rodrigo Duterte during their meeting at Mactan Airbase last Wednesday that the President would be appointing him as RPOC-7 chairman.

However, Davide said that he still had not officially assumed the position as chairman because he had not yet received his appointment papers from the Department of Interior and Local Government.

“Giingnan lang ko niya that he’s going to appoint me when I saw him last Wednesday night at the Mactan Airbase,” he said.

“But the appointment is still forthcoming kay iya pa ng pirmahan but he told me already that he’s going to appoint me as chairman of the RPOC,” he said.