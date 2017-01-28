Mandaue traffic personnel sacked for accosting motorist

SEVERAL personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) were dismissed from service by Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing for allegedly threatening a violator who refused to surrender his license last Dec. 16.

“I will not allow bad eggs to tarnish what we are working so hard to build. City, under my watch I expect the highest standards of service and professionalism. You deserve nothing less,” part of Quisumbing’s Facebook post yesterday read.

Team personnel chased a motorcycle rider who refused to stop after signaled by a traffic enforcer to do so for making a U-turn at a non-designated area along the United Nations (UN) Avenue.

After the motorcycle rider and his wife stopped by Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, the traffic enforcer confronted them and asked for the motorist’s license.

When the motorist refused to do so, Team personnel arrived in the area and accosted him despite attempts by security guards of a nearby establishment to mediate between them.

Security footage of the incident was taken from a nearby building.

Quisumbing said while the driver should have complied, his disobedience does not give the traffic personnel the license to accost him physically.

Team chief Glenn Antigua said his office won’t tolerate this behavior and supported the dismissal of the personnel.

He said they won’t disclose the names of the traffic personnel and the motorist pending the dismissal order issued by the City Legal Office on Feb. 1.

But Antigua told reporters that this wasn’t the first time that he received complaints about them.